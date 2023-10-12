Delhi HC to pass order on Go First lessors’ plea for aircraft maintenance today

New Delhi: It’s a crucial day in the Go First insolvency case, with the Delhi High Court set to pass an order on the plea moved by three aircraft lessors of Go First, alleging inadequate aircraft maintenance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order may have a bearing on the return of Go First, which is in the midst of an insolvency process and has reportedly received a bid from Naveen Jindal, promoter of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, in his personal capacity.

Any adverse order could leave the grounded airline with insufficient aircraft to resume operations. The court could also take note of a recent ministry of corporate affairs order that allows lessors to take back their aircraft in case an airline is grounded and has filed for insolvency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this case, lessors such as BOC Aviation (Ireland) Ltd, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland, and DAE 13 Ireland Designated Activity Co. submitted new applications after discovering their parked aircraft in poor condition during inspections.

All three lessors accused the resolution professional (RP) of Go First of not maintaining their assets. The RP argued against the maintainability of the plea, saying it had already reached its finality in previous orders in the case. BOC Aviation told the court their planes were in deplorable condition, with issues such as poor maintenance of landing gear and the main body. It said the planes were not only dirty but actually contained algae due to water accumulation since they were not covered during unusual rains.

BOC said it found scratches on the panels, and that signs of subpar maintenance were evident. It claimed its aircraft were in long-term storage in Coonoor even before the moratorium, and the engines were removed as no flight had operated since December 2022, which only worsened their deterioration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, DAE 13 Ireland Designated Activity Co accused Go First of not paying staff salaries in August, resulting in poor plane conditions, including a dirty fuselage and corrosion of various parts such as brakes. They also claimed Go First withheld essential aircraft documents, hindering airworthiness inspections.

In a separate submission, ACG raised concerns over key components missing in the leased planes, such as fan blades, and urged Go First to replace all the missing parts immediately.

The RP stated that the single bench should not pass any directives because, according to the "doctrine of merger," its 5 July order had already merged with the 12 July division bench order of the high court, which was upheld and modified by the Supreme Court. Therefore, only a higher authority, like the division bench, can address these pleas, the RP said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Separately, in the deregistration case of the aircraft, the airline's lessors demanded the deregistration of their aircraft following the latest changes made to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The court will hear this case on 19 October

Go First may soon find a new owner, as media reports suggest that the airline has received an expression of interest from Jindal Power Ltd. The EOI has been submitted by the unlisted Jindal Power, which is owned by Worldone Pvt Ltd, a closely held company of Naveen Jindal.

Go First filed for insolvency owing to financial challenges stemming from problematic Pratt & Whitney engines. The NCLT approved its plea on the 10 of May, leading to the suspension of the airline's board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

