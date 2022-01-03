Delhi HC to pronounce verdict in Future Coupons vs Amazon case on 4 Jan

Mumbai: The Delhi High Court will give its final ruling on the Future Group’s petition against Amazon, where it had sought to quash the arbitration proceedings as the deal stands suspended.

This comes after Future Coupons Ltd moved the Delhi Court today seeking the termination of arbitration proceedings currently underway at Singapore International Arbitration Centre, following the Competition Commission of India’s order.

On Dec 18, the Competition Commission of India in its order had suspended its approval of Amazon’s deal with Future Coupons Ltd and asked the US-major to furnish additional documents.

CCI had imposed a fine of ₹200 crore on the US giant for allegedly making “false and incorrect statements" while seeking an approval for the deal between itself and Future Coupons.

Mukul Rohatgi, senior counsel representing Future Coupons informed the court that as per law an arbitrator must terminate the proceeding if it has become unnecessary.

Adding that the company had approached the tribunal for termination of proceedings after the anti-trust watchdog’s December order.

Rohatgi argued that the international arbitral tribunal was acting in a ‘perverse’ manner and that it has yet not passed any order in the matter.

On the other hand, senior counsel Harish Salve on behalf of Future Retail Ltd said that Future Retail had been unnecessarily dragged in the matter even as the company was reeling under the pressure of bankruptcy.

He asked the court to direct the international tribunal to take up the termination application.

Currently, a legal dispute between Future Group and Amazon is going on at the Singapore arbitration panel, but both sides have been fighting parallel cases in various courts to enforce or overrule certain decisions taken by the arbitrator.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.