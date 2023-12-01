Delhi HC to set the right note on AR Rahman’s song

Under copyright laws, there are standard tests to arrive at a conclusion on whether a work infringes the copyright of some other producer, including test of originality, said legal experts. “Copyright protection includes copyright on musical notes and compositions. Test for protection on musical notes or compositions is originality of a composition," Swati Sharma, head, intellectual property practice at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said. “Copyright in original composition is valid during the life of the author plus 60 years post her death. Therefore, the musical compositions of old masters such as Beethoven (1770–1827) or Mozart (1756- 1791) are now in public domain and often used commercially."