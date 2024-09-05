Delhi HC warns Wikipedia over ANI defamation case, issues contempt notice

  • The Delhi High Court has issued a contempt notice to Wikimedia Foundation for failing to comply with its order to disclose information related to edits on ANI's Wikipedia page, warning of potential action, including blocking Wikipedia's operations in India.

Krishna Yadav
Published5 Sep 2024, 01:24 PM IST
News agency ANI has filed a defamation suit against Wikipedia, alleging the platform allowed defamatory content to be published on its page, and is seeking <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore in damages along with the removal of the content. (Image: Pixabay)
The Delhi High Court on Thursday reprimanded Wikimedia Foundation Inc., the organization behind Wikipedia, for failing to comply with an order to disclose information regarding edits made to the Wikipedia page of Indian news agency, Asian News International (ANI).

Justice Navin Chawla, presiding over the case, issued a contempt notice to Wikimedia and delivered a stern warning to the company.

“We will not take it anymore. If you don't like India, don't work here,” Justice Chawla remarked. “I will impose contempt…We will close your business transactions here. We will ask the government to block Wikipedia…Earlier also you people have taken this argument. If you don’t like India, please don’t work in India," the bench said.

The high court has summoned an authorized representative from Wikimedia to appear in person at the next hearing in October. 

This response came after Wikipedia’s legal team requested more time to make submissions, citing its status as a non-Indian entity.

The case stems from a defamation suit filed by ANI against the Wikipedia parent over allegedly defamatory content on its page. On 9 July, the court issued a summons to Wikimedia following ANI’s allegations that the platform was permitting defamatory edits to its page.

“As a technology host, the Wikimedia Foundation generally does not add, edit or determine content published on Wikipedia. Wikipedia’s content is determined by its global community of volunteer editors (also known as the ‘Wikimedia Community’) who compile and share information on notable subjects,” the foundation had said in a statement in July.

On 20 August, Wikimedia appeared before the court, where ANI contended that Wikipedia did not dispute that three individuals—who are also defendants in the defamation suit—were not administrators on the platform. As a result, the court directed Wikipedia to disclose the subscriber details of these individuals within two weeks.

ANI subsequently filed a contempt petition, accusing Wikipedia of non-compliance, which led to the issuance of the contempt notice.

In its petition, ANI sought to prevent Wikipedia from publishing defamatory content and demands the removal of existing content. The news agency also claimed damages of 2 crore. 

According to ANI, the Wikipedia page falsely accuses it of serving as a propaganda tool for the central government, disseminating materials from fake news networks, and misreporting events—allegations ANI says are intended to tarnish its reputation.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 01:24 PM IST
