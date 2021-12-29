2 min read.Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 09:59 PM ISTLivemint
Delhi, which has already imposed night curfew besides other restrictions, on Wednesday reported over 900 fresh cases with positivity rate of 1.29%
Delhi Covid alert: Delhi's daily coronavirus numbers are now nearing 1000 with positivity rate over 1%, which is among the criteria to decide the next level of restrictions in the national capital.
The city, which has already imposed night curfew besides other restrictions, on Wednesday reported over 900 fresh cases with positivity rate of 1.29%. Today's number was just double the cases the city reported on Tuesday. The cases are rising rapidly due to highly infectious variant, Omicron. At 238, Delhi has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases.
As per current action plan (Graded Response Action Plan), if the case positivity rate crosses 1% for two consecutive days, Level-2 restrictions will kick-in Delhi.
Delhi has four level of alerts, Level-1 (Yellow), Level-2 (Amber), Level 3 (Orange) and Level 4 (Red). Currently, the city is under Level-1 curbs, under which several restrictions have been place on restaurants, bars, hotel, metro and buses.
The next level of alerts is amber, which may kick in if the positivity rate remains at 1% for one more day, Thursday.
Besides positivity rate, there are two other parameters - cumulative new cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy. But if daily cases meet either one of these three criteria, the next level of alert can be imposed.