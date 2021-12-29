Delhi Covid alert: Delhi's daily coronavirus numbers are now nearing 1000 with positivity rate over 1%, which is among the criteria to decide the next level of restrictions in the national capital.

The city, which has already imposed night curfew besides other restrictions, on Wednesday reported over 900 fresh cases with positivity rate of 1.29%. Today's number was just double the cases the city reported on Tuesday. The cases are rising rapidly due to highly infectious variant, Omicron. At 238, Delhi has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases.

Delhi Covid restrictions: Decoding yellow, amber, orange and red alerts

As per current action plan (Graded Response Action Plan), if the case positivity rate crosses 1% for two consecutive days, Level-2 restrictions will kick-in Delhi.

Delhi has four level of alerts, Level-1 (Yellow), Level-2 (Amber), Level 3 (Orange) and Level 4 (Red). Currently, the city is under Level-1 curbs, under which several restrictions have been place on restaurants, bars, hotel, metro and buses.

The next level of alerts is amber, which may kick in if the positivity rate remains at 1% for one more day, Thursday.

Besides positivity rate, there are two other parameters - cumulative new cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy. But if daily cases meet either one of these three criteria, the next level of alert can be imposed.

List of restrictions under Level-2 (Amber)

- Under amber alert, shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 am to 6 pm.

- Restaurants and bars will be closed. However, home delivery or takeaway is allowed.

- Private offices are allowed to function with 50% of staff between 9 am to 5 pm.

- Schools, colleges, sports complexes, cinema halls, spas, banquet and marriage halls will be closed.

- Delhi Metro will run at 33% of its seating capacity. No standing passengers will be allowed.

- Auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers.

- Busses will ply at 50% of capacity with exempted category passengers.

- Funeral gathering: Allowed with up to 20 persons

- Marriage: Allowed with up to 20 people. Marriages can take place only in court and at home.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.