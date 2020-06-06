Delhi health infra should be used only for its residents: Govt panel

New Delhi: A Delhi government panel has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital in view of the COVID-19 crisis, sources said on Saturday, PTI reported.

The panel, headed by Dr Mahesh Verma, has submitted its report to the government in which it has said that if Delhi health infrastructure is open for non-residents, all beds will be occupied within three days.

The panel, headed by Dr Mahesh Verma, has submitted its report to the government in which it has said that if Delhi health infrastructure is open for non-residents, all beds will be occupied within three days.

"Five-member doctors’ committee constituted by Delhi govt states in its report that the national capital’s health infrastructure should only be used for residents, if people from outside are allowed hospitals will reach 100% capacity within three days," ANI tweeted while quoting its Delhi government sources.

A couple of private hospitals in Delhi are refusing admission to Covid-19 patients and demanding lakhs of rupees for allotting bed to those in a pressing need, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday and warned of strong action against such "black-marketing of beds".

Asserting that there is no dearth of hospital beds in the national capital to treat Covid-19 patients, he said the Delhi government would deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on available beds.

He said the government has come to know of a few hospitals refusing admission to Covid-19 patients and indulging in "black-marketing of beds".

On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, as the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

