Delhi health minister admitted to hospital, tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been hospitalised after running high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in his oxygen level, tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, senior officials said.

Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) said his condition is "stable".

Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) said his condition is "stable".

However, he had been supplemented with oxygen supply, and his condition is being monitored.

Earlier in the day, the 55-year-old minister tweeted to inform that he was admitted to the RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," he tweeted.

He was later tested for COVID-19, hospital authorities said.

"He was brought to the hospital late night. A COVID test was done on him and he has tested negative," a senior official of the hospital said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoped that Jain recovers soon.

"Without worrying about your health, you were dedicated in service of people round-the-clock. Please take care and get well soon," he tweeted in Hindi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.