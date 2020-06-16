Delhi health minister hospitalised after high fever, breathlessness

NEW DELHI: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the hospital after he developed high fever and complained of breathlessness.

“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH (Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital). Will keep everyone updated," Jain said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had undergone a test for covid-19 after he had fever and sore throat. Kejriwal tested negative.

Delhi has the third highest number of cases with the tally around 43,000. Of this, 25002 cases are active and 1400 people have lost their lives.

Jain has been holding daily review meeting with health officials to review the situation in the national capital. According to government estimates, Delhi is in for a mammoth challenge with over 1 lakh cases expected by the end of the month and 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July. Jain was scheduled to attend the state disaster management authority meeting on Tuesday.

With covid-19 cases increasing across the country, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have also seen cabinet ministers test positive for the virus.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated