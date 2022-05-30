Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in hawala case

In April this year, the ED had attached properties worth ₹4.81 crore of the family and companies 'beneficially owned and controlled' by Jain in connection with a money-laundering probe
Enforcement Directorate officilas have confirmed that they have arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, according to news agency ANI.
Jain is the minister of health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
In April this year, the ED had attached properties worth ₹4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money-laundering probe.
The ED had earlier, issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of the assets.
The ED case of money laundering against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
Kejriwal in February had said that he has learnt from sources the ED was going to arrest Satyendar Jain just before the Punjab assembly elections and accused the Centre of targeting the Aam Aadmi Party after realising the BJP "would lose" the polls.
The AAP won the Punjab assembly polls in March and has formed its government in the border state with Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister.
In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.