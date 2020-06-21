Condition of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has improved and he could be shifted to a general ward on Monday according to the office of the health minister.

Jain tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and was admitted to a hospital where on Friday his condition deteriorated and he was later put on oxygen support.

Delhi health minister received plasma therapy on Saturday and he was kept under Intensive Care Unit (monitoring) for 24 hours.

The reports now say that his oxygen levels have improved and he no longer has fever.

Situation in Delhi has been worsening over the last few weeks and on Saturday all the health workers working under the health department was recalled from their leaves.

As per the latest reports there have been 56, 746 coronavirus cases in Delhi so far, which have lead to 2,112 deaths. There are 23,340 active cases in the capital.

