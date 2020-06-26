Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday and is likely to be discharged from hospital later on Friday, said Delhi health officials.

Jain was on Monday shifted out of the ICU of a dedicated private Covid-19 facility, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.

Jain was on Monday shifted out of the ICU of a dedicated private Covid-19 facility, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.

The minister had tested positive for the disease on 17 June.

The 55-year-old minister was last week administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket, where he is admitted.

The health minister was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital from a government facility in Delhi after his condition had deteriorated

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on 17 June, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

RGSSH is a dedicated Covid-19 facility but does not have permission to conduct plasma therapy.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been handling Jain's ministry during his absence.