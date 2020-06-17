Home >News >India >Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19
File pic of Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo: ANI)
File pic of Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2020, 07:49 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Jain was tested again on Wednesday after persistence of coronavirus symptoms even though a previous test was negative
  • During last week, Jain has been in meetings with Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.

Jain was tested again on Wednesday after persistence of coronavirus symptoms even though a previous test was negative.

He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on 15 June.

The Health Minister had tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain had earlier tweeted.

During last week, Jain has been in meetings with the senior leadership of the Delhi government, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain had also attended a meeting on Sunday with union home minister Amit Shah.

The news will be nothing less than a double whammy for Aam Aadmi Party after its MLA Atishi has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined at her house.

The 39-year-old AAP leader, who is the MLA from Kalkaji Assembly segment in south Delhi, tested positive on Wednesday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Relatives wearing protective suits bury the body of a man who died due to coronavirus infection during his funeral at a graveyard, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, (PTI)

'Send details': Delhi's Satyendar Jain trashes MCD's Covid-19 death toll

4 min read . 13 Jun 2020
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany (File photo: Reuters)

Coronavirus latest: Germany's CureVac starts human trials for Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 07:30 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout