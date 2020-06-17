Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.

Jain was tested again on Wednesday after persistence of coronavirus symptoms even though a previous test was negative.

He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on 15 June.

The Health Minister had tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain had earlier tweeted.

During last week, Jain has been in meetings with the senior leadership of the Delhi government, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain had also attended a meeting on Sunday with union home minister Amit Shah.

The news will be nothing less than a double whammy for Aam Aadmi Party after its MLA Atishi has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined at her house.

The 39-year-old AAP leader, who is the MLA from Kalkaji Assembly segment in south Delhi, tested positive on Wednesday.

