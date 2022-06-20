Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 06:11 PM IST
Jain was admitted to the LNJP Hospital after he complained of back ache and palpitations, his condition is now stable
Jain was admitted to the LNJP Hospital after he complained of back ache and palpitations, his condition is now stable
Listen to this article
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital in the capital city after he complained of back ache and palpitations. His condition is now stable, news agency PTI reported.