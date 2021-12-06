The first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Delhi early on Sunday. Sharing an update on the Omicron case in national capital, health minister Satyendar Jain said that 27 persons have been brought to LNJP hospital so far, 17 of them tested positive. Genome sequencing of 12 out of 17 people done and 1 of them has been detected to have #Omicron

"All international persons from affected nations being tested. 27 have been brought to LNJP hospital so far, 17 of them tested positive & 10 are their close contacts. Genome sequencing of 12 out of 17 people done & 1 of them has been detected to have #Omicron," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, ANI tweeted.

Sunday’s first case was reported in Delhi when a man who had returned from Tanzania tested positive, said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. The 37-year-old has been isolated in the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, officials said.

Lok Nayak hospital is the designated centre for the isolation of those suspected to have been infected with Omicron in the Capital.

Meanwhile, 21 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the country. Out of these 21 cases, nine have been reported in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

