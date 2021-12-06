Delhi health minister shares update on Omicron case in national capital

The first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Delhi early on Sunday. Sharing an update on the Omicron case in national capital, health minister Satyendar Jain said that 27 persons have been brought to LNJP hospital so far, 17 of them tested positive. Genome sequencing of 12 out of 17 people done and 1 of them has been detected to have #Omicron

