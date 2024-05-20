Delhi heatwave: Govt asks schools to close immediately for summer vacations
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for the next five days, predicting heatwave conditions in many parts of Delhi.
Amid severe heatwave conditions in Delhi, the government directed all private and government schools to close immediately for summer vacations. In the directive, the Department of Education noted that some schools in the national capital are still functioning despite clear orders that all schools must shut from May 11 to June 30 for summer vacations.