Delhi heatwave: Govt asks schools to close immediately for summer vacations

Amid severe heatwave conditions in Delhi, the government directed all private and government schools to close immediately for summer vacations. In the directive, the Department of Education noted that some schools in the national capital are still functioning despite clear orders that all schools must shut from May 11 to June 30 for summer vacations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...all the government schools are closed on 11.05.24. However, it has been observed that some of the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heatwaves. Therefore, all the heads of government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect," the government said, according to PTI.

Najafgarh recording highest temperature in India The strict direction came amid scorching heatwave conditions in Delhi, with the Najafgarh area of the national capital recording a temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for the next five days, predicting heat wave conditions in many parts of Delhi and high temperatures in other areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A gradual rise by about 2-3°C in maximum temperatures is very likely over many parts of northwest and central India in the next five days," the IMD forecast said.

A senior IMD scientist noted that severe heatwave conditions will prevail for the next week, and the weather department has issued weather alerts for different regions.

"It is forecast that this situation will prevail for the next week. This scenario will continue for the next 5 days in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. We have issued a red alert. A heatwave situation will exist in UP for the next 3-4 days. Heatwaves will also prevail in North MP. We have issued an orange alert for the region," senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

