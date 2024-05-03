In the wake of rising temperatures and heatwave conditions across North India, Delhi's Department of Education has issued guidelines for schools.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in the national capital, Delhi, has issued guidelines for the well-being of students and staff due to rising temperatures and heatwave conditions across North India.

Here is the list of directives that the DoE has issued in its heat wave guidelines for all government, aided and unaided schools, to minimise students' exposure to the intense heat.

The DoE directed all schools to prominently display posters educating students on preventative measures against heat stress and heatstroke.

The directives urge schools to suspend assemblies in the afternoon hours.

As per the guidelines, schools have been instructed not to conduct open-air classes or plan outdoor activities when a heatwave is declared. Furthermore, authorities instructed schools to ensure that they maintained functional RO systems and provided students with access to clean drinking water at all times, considering the hydration needs of students during summertime.

Emergency heat-related First Aid kits and ORS solutions should be readily available for students who show signs of heat-related illness.

The DoE also advised schools to promptly report any cases of heat stress to the nearest health facility. Moreover, all educational institutions should also sensitise parents through School Management Committee (SMC) members to ensure that students wear headgear. Students should use items like hats, caps, towels, umbrellas, or other head coverings when exposed to sunlight while leaving or coming to school.

The DoE directed schools to give water breaks in class during extreme weather conditions. What IMD predicted for May The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country in May. The IMD press release forecasted a significantly high number of heatwave days over the northern plains, central region, and adjoining areas of peninsular India.

IMD's data suggests that this year's heat waves in April were far worse than last year's, making it the warmest year on record.

