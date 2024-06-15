Delhi heatwave news: These areas saw over 45 degree Celsius temperature on Saturday; check IMD forecast here

Aya Nagar in Delhi recorded 46 degree Celsius temperature against 44.8 on Saturday. The severe heatwave condition is likely to prevail till June 16.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated07:16 PM IST
Man splashes water on his face amid heatwave, in Delhi,
Man splashes water on his face amid heatwave, in Delhi, (PTI)

Several parts of Delhi on Saturday experienced a severe heatwave condition with the maximum temperature rising nearly 46 degree Celsius in at least five places.

Aya Nagar observatory in Delhi recorded 46 degree Celsius temperature against 44.8 degree Celsius on Saturday.

The ridge area recorded 45.5 degree Celsius, followed by 44.7 degree Celsius on Lodhi Road, 44.6 degree Celsius at Safdarjung and 44 degree Celsius in Palam area, reported ANI.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the national capital is likely to witness a clear sky with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions till June 16. Whereas, on June 17 and 18, Delhi is likely to witness a heatwave.

The RMC said that strong surface winds (speed 25-35 KMPH) are likely to prevail over the plains of north-west India during the next five days.

However, there is unlikely any change in maximum temperature during the next five days over the plains of northwest India.

The RMC Delhi added that during the last 24 hours, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh, at many places over Himachal Pradesh, at a few places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan.

IMD on heatwave

According to the India Meteorological Department, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of northern parts of India during the next 3-4 days and abate thereafter.

The weather department stated that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during June 15 and 17.

Some pockets of the national capital along with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to witness warm night conditions between June 15 and 17.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature of 46.9°C was reported at Prayagraj (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country.

