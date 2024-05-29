Delhi witnessed a sudden change of weather Wednesday afternoon. Light rainfall in the city on Wednesday brought a brief of hope of relief as the the maximum temperature hit a record high at 52 degrees Celsius. Drizzles were also witnessed in neighbouring Noida. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest-ever maximum temperature for national capital, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the IMD predicted heatwave conditions alongside the light rainfall forecast.

Earlier in the day, the weather department said, "Thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi and NCR, Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

Record high temperature in Delhi Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said the highest temperature of this season was recorded on Wednesday in Mungeshpur area of North Western Delhi at 52.3 degrees at the automatic weather station.

Heatwaves are are likely to continue in Delhi on Thursday. The city might get relief from extreme heat on Friday, May 31, when the IMD predicted light rainfall, drizzle and gusty winds.

Heatwave alert in North India The IMD issued a heatwave warning for several states in the northern part of the country including Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh,Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, parts of West Madhya Pradesh, isolated parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Jammu division.

Heat wave conditions are likely prevail in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on May 29 and 30.

Monsoon alert The IMD said conditions continue to become favourable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during next 24 hours and advance of monsoon over some parts of Northeastern States during the same period.

Meanwhile, Assam and Meghalaya may recieve heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls on May 29 and heavy to very heavy rainfall during May 30 and June 2.

