Delhi: Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely today. Know full weather forecast
- IMD weather said that during the next five days, Delhi will continue to witness moderate rainfall and thunderstorms till July 25
Delhi is most likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by a thunderstorm on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. "Yellow alert issued for Delhi today; generally cloudy sky, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected," the IMD said.