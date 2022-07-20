Delhi is most likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by a thunderstorm on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. "Yellow alert issued for Delhi today; generally cloudy sky, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected," the IMD said.

Yesterday, some parts of the national capital received light rainfall, bringing a little respite to residents from sultry weather. However, the maximum temperature settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

On Wednesday, Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather forecasting agency, during the next five days, Delhi will continue to witness moderate rainfall and thunderstorms till July 25. The incessant rainfall will result in minor traffic disruption and water logging in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, several other Indian states are reeling from floods and landslides due to relentless rainfall. In Uttarakhand, rains lashed various roads triggering landslides which led to blockages along the Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway and 89 rural roads.

On the other hand, two men feared dead in Rajasthan after they were swept away by the strong currents in the Mahi Erav river amid heavy rainfall in the state's Pratapgarh district.

In Maharashtra's three districts, a flood-like situation has occurred, while the overall death toll in related incidents since June 1 rose to 105 in the state. Though most parts of Maharashtra continued to receive moderate rains, Ratnagiri, Gadchiroli, and Wardha districts are witnessing flood-like situations due to swollen rivers, the state disaster management department said in a report.

Heavy rainfall has continued to lash parts of Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala as well. In Kerala, water in six dams is at red alert levels and in one at the orange alert level. These include Ponmudi, Kallarkutty, Erattayar, and Lower Periyar in Idukki, Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, and Moozhiyar in the Pathanamthitta districts of the state. Whereas an Orange alert was announced in Poringalkuthu dam in Thrissur.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to continue for the next couple of days in some states including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

IMD weather predictions:

Very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on July 20.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over coastal Karnataka and east Madhya Pradesh today (July 20). West Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala might witness rainfall till July 22.