Delhi High Court adopts QR code-based digital entry pass system

"The QR pass shall be sent as an attachment (PDF file) through email and SMS. The concerned advocate and party-in-person shall be required to download the attached digital entry pass (PDF file) on her or his Mobile/Laptop/Tablet/iPad from the email or SMS link, and show such downloaded QR Pass to the security personnel at the Entry Gate(s) of respective court building(s) while entering and while making exit," the official order said.