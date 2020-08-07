Delhi high court allows Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Friday allowed Delhi University to conduct online open-book examinations (OBE) for final-year students as per schedule. The court passed a slew of directions to address concerns raised by students. The online OBE are slated to begin from 10 August.

The order was passed on a petition preferred by students including one Anupam through advocates Akash Sinha, Shubham Saket, Indrajeet Singh and Gaurav Prakash Shah.

The pleas were filed by students owing to the concerns of technical issues faced by students stranded in various parts of the country and lack of resources to give exams.

They had sought quashing and withdrawal of certain notifications in respect of undergraduate and postgraduate students, including students of the School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board.

The petition had also sought to direct the university to evaluate the final year students based on the previous years' or semesters' results in the same manner as DU had planned to promote the first and second year students.

The Supreme Court on 31 July had refused to pass an interim order and adjourned the hearing to 10 August on batch of pleas seeking quashing of 6 July guidelines issued by University Grants Commission (UGC), directing the universities to conduct final-year examinations by 30 September.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court’s division bench had also adjourned the petition as pleas with similar subject matter are pending before the top court.

The students from 13 states and a Union territory (UT) had pleaded that the examinations should be cancelled and the results should calculated on the basis of internal assessment.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via