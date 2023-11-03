Delhi HC directs ASI to probe Hindu Sena plea on ‘wrong facts’ about Taj Mahal
The Delhi High Court has asked the ASI to investigate a plea by the Hindu Sena claiming that the Taj Mahal was not built by Shah Jahan. The plea seeks to correct allegedly incorrect information in history books about the Taj Mahal's construction and age.
Taj Mahal plea: The Delhi High Court has asked the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to look into Hindu Sena representation plea that the Taj Mahal was not constructed by order of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The plea mentions that the white marble architectural marvel was ‘renovated’ by Shah Jahan.