Delhi High Court calls Wikipedia’s open-access editing ‘dangerous’: Know why

  • The high court made the comment while hearing a defamation case filed by the news agency Asian News International against Wikipedia.

Published25 Oct 2024, 08:29 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has criticised the way of functioning of Wikipedia.
The Delhi High Court has criticised the way of functioning of Wikipedia. (Representative Photo).

The Delhi High Court on Friday termed "dangerous" the way the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia functions as a platform, particularly its open-access editing, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The high court made the comment while hearing a defamation case filed by the news agency Asian News International (ANI) against Wikipedia.

"Anybody can edit a page on Wikipedia?" What kind of page is this if it is open to anybody (for editing)?" Justice Subramonium Prasad asked, as per the report.

In response, Wikipedia's counsel, senior advocate Jayant Mehta, said that users must comply with the law when creating the page or updating information. 

Justice Prasad remarked that it was "dangerous".

"Let's begin at step zero. It is not like Facebook. It is not social media where you have a page and anybody can do anything. It is an encyclopaedia where any user can add information if it's worthy. The page is open to editing by anybody and that is how it gains credibility. Every information is required to be cross-referenced to source," said Mehta, as per the report.

According to ANI’s defamation case against Wikipedia, the online encyclopaedia allowed defamatory edits on its page which earlier referred to ANI as a "propaganda tool" for the Narendra Modi government. 

The page in question currently refers to ANI as a mouthpiece of the central government.

ANI’s advocate, Sidhant Kumar, argued that its page on Wikipedia had become an index of defamation for it.

"It is an aggregator of defamation," Kumar said.

"Wikipedia is not like social media, it is like an encyclopaedia. All information is cross-referenced," Mehta said.

Earlier, the court had issued notices to Wikipedia and asked it to disclose information about three people who made the edits on ANI's Wikipedia page.

However, Wikimedia Foundation appealed against the disclosure order and the issue is now pending before a Division Bench, as per the report.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 08:29 PM IST
