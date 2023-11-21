Delhi High Court clarifies limit for I-T assessment notices: Upholds ₹50 lakh threshold for 10-year review
The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed in FY16 and FY17, requesting the validity of notices issued under Section 148 of the I-T Act, while considering the period of limitation for reopening cases
The Delhi High Court has in its recent ruling clarified that the extended 10-year review period for Income-Tax (I-T) assessments should only be applied when the assessee's alleged undisclosed income exceeds ₹50 lakh, The Times of India reported.
