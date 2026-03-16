Delhi High Court closes Celina Jaitley’s plea on brother Vikrant Jaitly’s detention in UAE

Proceedings on the plea by actor Celina Jaitley regarding the detention of her brother in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were closed on Monday by the Delhi High Court.

The HC, while closing the proceedings on Vikrant Jaitly's detention, asked the central government to continue supporting the retired major with legal assistance.

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Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav observed in the court that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi had met Jaitly nine times since he was arrested and that he has told them that decisions regarding his legal representation will depend upon his wife and not his sister. The justice went on to ask Celina Jaitly's counsel, "What right do you have now?" as per a PTI report.

Indian embassy officials met Jaitly nine times: Court "It has come on record that the respondent (Ministry of External Affairs) is in active contact with Mr Jaitly. It also appears that consular access has been granted to Mr Jaitly. Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has interacted (with him) nine times," the court said, as per the agency.

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"There is no reason to keep the writ petition pending. It is accordingly disposed of. The respondent shall continue to remain in touch with Mr Jaitly and provide all legal representation as may be available in law," the court order said.

The court also made it clear that Jaitly's well-being has to be looked after by the Indian authorities.

The actor had filed a petition in the court requesting legal representation for her brother, who according to her, was "illegally abducted and detained" since 6 September, 2024 in the UAE.

Vikrant Jaitly does not wish to communicate with sister: ASG Chetan Sharma, the Additional Solicitor General, submitted some information to the court in a sealed cover and said that as per the 18 February consular meeting, Vikram Jaitly has taken a clear stand that he does not wish to be represented by a firm and has turned down Celina's suggestion to take the pro bono service of a legal firm based in the UAE.

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The court was also told that Jaitly has conveyed that he has no intention of communicating with his sister, and it is only his wife who can make decisions regarding suitable legal representation for him.

The petitioner's counsel, however, expressed concern regarding the possible reason why the actor's brother has refused pro bono legal counsel, and requesting for a video conference call between the two siblings.

"We are concerned for his safety, especially in view of the war," the counsel said, as per PTI.

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However, the request was turned down by the court, which said that it is looking into the case on the basis of details submitted by the "Government of India officials, those authorised by the Indian consulate and their interaction with Mr Jaitly."

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"The dispute will have to be kept aside... When Mr Jaitly says something, we have to adhere to it," the court said regarding the situation.

As per Celina Jaitly's petition, her borher had been residing in the UAE from 2016, and was employed with the MATITI Group. The company is involved in consultancy, risk management services, as well as trading.

The actor's plea had alleged that despite a year passing by, the Ministry of External Affairs had not been able to secure basic information about her sibling, including his legal status and welfare conditions.

With PTI inputs