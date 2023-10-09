Delhi High Court defers hearing in SpiceJet-Maran case to 13 Oct
This is the second time in a row the case has been adjourned without a hearing, giving SpiceJet some respite from its legal obligation to settle Maran's outstanding dues
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred to 13 October a plea by Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran against budget airline SpiceJet over an arbitral award. This is the second time in a row the case has been adjourned without a hearing, giving SpiceJet some respite from its legal duty to settle Maran's outstanding dues.