Delhi HC denies permission to Go First for flying lessors’ aircraft2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:55 AM IST
In its recent decision, the Delhi High Court, on Wednesday said, Go First can’t fly lessors’ aircraft as of now. The petition was filed by SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, one of the lessors of aircraft
In its recent decision, the Delhi High Court on Thursday, said that scheduled maintenance cannot be considered as a reason to include flying of aircraft and restrained crisis-hit Go First airline to continue with maintenance flights.
