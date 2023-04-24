Delhi High Court directs CCI to dispose start-ups application against Google's billing system by 26 April2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM IST
- AIDF-led petitions submitted that the new ‘User Choice Billing’ (UCB) of Google which will be enforced from 26 April is in violation of the earlier CCI order, which fined the tech-giant for not allowing third-party payment options
Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to hear the application filed by multiple start-ups against Google's new ‘choice billing’ system. The court has ordered the competition watchdog to dispose of the applications by 26 April.
