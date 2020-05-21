Delhi High Court directs Delhi government to provide pulses for three months

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court on Thursday directed Delhi government to provide pulses ( 1 Kg per family) in accordance with PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojaja for a period of three months with effect from 16th May, 2020.

The court has also directed for ensuring that all Fair Price shops shall display information regarding entitlement of food grains in accordance with provisions of Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015.

The order came on a plea seeking direction to the authorities to ensure proper distribution of pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package or PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana or any other applicable scheme to residents of Delhi as per their entitlement

The petitioner stated that subsequent to the filing of the present writ petition, Delhi government had started distributing pulses in accordance with PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

He, however, had raised a grievance that the distribution of pulses (1 kg. Per family) should have commenced w.e.f. 1 April, 2020 in accordance with the aforesaid Scheme.

He had also contended that the Fair Price Shops are not displaying information regarding entitlement of food grains in accordance with provisions of the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015.

