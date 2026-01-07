Delhi High Court directs MCD to survey and remove encroachments in and around Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a survey of constructions in and around Jama Masjid and to remove encroachments, buildings and stalls if they are found to be illegal, legal news agency Bar and Bench reported.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the civic body to conduct the survey within two months.

“We dispose of this petition with the direction to the appellate authorities to the MCD to take into consideration the averments made in this petition and to verify the averments made therein, to conduct a survey in 2 months. In case if any illegal construction is found, appropriate action is warranted under law shall also be taken,” the Court directed, according to Bar and Bench.

The order comes on a day when municipal authorities, assisted by the police, conducted a demolition drive in the early hours of Wednesday to remove alleged encroachments near a century-old mosque in the Turkman Gate area of Old Delhi, triggering tension in the locality – less than 3 kms from Jama Masjid locality.

5 policemen injured during demolition drive Four to five police personnel sustained minor injuries after stones were pelted during clashes near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

The order related to Jama Masjid was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition by local residents of Old Delhi seeking removal of encroachment in public parks that belong to MCD and other illegal construction around Jama Masjid.

The petitioners saud there are illegal parking spots, hospital, hawkers and commercial stalls over public land.

The Jama Masjid in Old Delhi is one of the largest mosques in India and is a protected monument of national importance. It is eligible to be protected against damage, disfigurement or destruction.

The Masjid is a stunning example of Mughal architecture built by Emperor Shah Jahan between 1644-1656, famous for its massive courtyard that holds 25,000 worshippers, red sandstone and white marble and towering minarets

The petition stated that Jama Masjid is under the control of Delhi Waqf Board property and the Shahi Imam cannot commercially exploit the waqf property by running cafes on terrace overlooking the mosque.

The Imam, his family, and close associates appear to be using the mosque as a private income source, which is a grave violation of religious sanctity.

