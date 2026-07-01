Relief for Raghav Chadha as Delhi High Court directs removal of objectionable social media posts against BJP MP

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the removal of certain objectionable social media content targeting Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Justice Subramonium Prasad pronounced the order on Chadha's application seeking interim relief in a suit alleging misuse of his image, likeness, voice and identity through AI-generated deepfakes, morphed visuals and manipulated social media content.

'Suit does not involve personality rights' At the same time, the Court held that the present suit does not involve personality rights, indicating that the grievance raised in the case falls outside the scope of protection ordinarily available in personality rights actions.

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"I said no personality rights is involved. However, I have asked to take down (certain content)," Justice Subramonium Prasad said while pronouncing the interim order in the matter.

"Rest all, the content is not defamatory prima facie," the judge added.

The High Court directed the removal of certain content that allegedly portrayed Chadha as having "sold himself for money", holding such material to be defamatory.

‘Distinction between defamation and legitimate criticism’ The matter was reserved for orders after an earlier hearing during which the Court had observed that the material placed before it appeared, prima facie, to concern criticism of a political decision rather than a straightforward case of violation of personality rights.

During the hearing, the Bench had remarked that the distinction between defamation and legitimate criticism is often a fine one and stressed the need to balance an individual's right to dignity and reputation with the constitutional guarantee of free speech under Article 19. The Court had also noted that political leaders have historically been subject to satire and criticism in public life.

What Chadha's plea sought Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Chadha, had argued that the content circulating online went beyond political criticism and consisted of defamatory and profane posts portraying the MP as having switched political allegiance for monetary gain. He had submitted that such AI-generated and manipulated material caused serious reputational harm.

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Chadha had approached the High Court seeking protection against the alleged unauthorised use of his image, likeness, voice and identity through artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated content circulated on social media platforms. He sought directions restraining the creation and dissemination of AI-generated deepfakes, morphed videos, synthetic voice clones, fabricated speeches and other allegedly deceptive content using his persona without consent.