Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Delhi's former cabinet minister Satyendar Jain2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM IST
- In his bail plea, Satyendar Jain said, 'I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022'
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Delhi's former cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case The court also dismisses the bail pleas of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain in the case.
