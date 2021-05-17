NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking conversion of CNG cylinder cascades for storage and transportation of oxygen, saying the issue falls in the policy making domain of the government.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said conversion of CNG cylinder cascades, a bunch of cylinders, would require formulation of detailed policy by the Centre by also keeping in mind the feasibility and practicality of such a project.

The court also noted that in a similar matter before another bench, the central government had said that it was not technically possible to convert CNG cylinder cascades for storing and transporting oxygen.

"We, therefore, see no reason to entertain the petition. The writ petition is dismissed," the court said.

The order came on a plea by a company which claimed to be an expert in testing of CNG cylinders.

