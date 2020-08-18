New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by PT. Hexing Technology, seeking a stay on the encashment of its bank guarantee given to state run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), following the cancellation of its smart meter contract, said two people aware of the development.

Post the cancellation of its Rs344.47 crore smart meter order for 1.5 million units, PT. Hexing Technology sought an injunction for preventing EESL from invoking and encashing its $4.08 million (Rs30 crore) contract performance guarantee.

This comes in the backdrop of India firming up a series of economic responses against China, following border tensions that remain unresolved. Also, India’ new public procurement rulebook calls for compulsory purchase preference to local suppliers.

“After hearing the arguments, Justice V. Kameswar Rao dismissed the petition," said a legal counsel who appeared in the case, requesting anonymity.

Mint reported on 11 August about India’s EESL’ plan to encash the bank guarantee submitted by Indonesia-based PT Hexing after cancelling its smart meter contract. In a related development, EESL also wants to return 9980 meters supplied by the firm, said to be owned by Hangzhou-headquartered Hexing Electrical Co in China.

PT Hexing could not be contacted for comments.

“They (PT. Hexing led consortium) have defaulted since last year. We have been writing to them.We have given extensions time and again. They are not in the position to execute the contract. As on date, they have only supplied 9980 meters. We have to integrate the smart meters. We have already annulled the contract. It is a comprehensive agreement," said Samdarshi Sanjay legal counsel for EESL during the course of hearing on Tuesday.

EESL had awarded the contract to a consortium led by PT. Hexing Technology and comprising of Pal Mohan Electronics Pvt. Ltd., and Hangzhou-headquartered Hexing Electrical Co Ltd, post which a performance guarantee amounting to 10% of the contract price was submitted.

Saurabh Kumar, executive vice chairperson, EESL Group had earlier told Mint that EESl will will encash the bank guarantee submitted by PT Hexing. “They failed to meet the tender conditions that made it mandatory to manufacture these smart meters in India," Kumar had said.

After PT Hexing’s disqualification and India’ new public procurement rulebook for compulsory purchase preference to local suppliers, the firms eligible to participate in the snap bid called by EESL for supplying 3 million meters include Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Larsen and Toubro and HPL Electric and Power Ltd.

The PT. Hexing Technology’ petition reviewed by Mint stated, “It is an admitted fact that the supply of the smart meters was delayed due to Force Majeure conditions which are beyond the control of the Petitioners."

“However, on 13.08.2020, issued a letter to the Petitioners invoking clause 13 of the LOA and stated that it is annulling the LOA as the validity of the said LOA expired on 04.03.2020, on account of the alleged breach committed by the Petitioners by not adhering to the timelines and non-responsiveness to meet its contractual responsibilities," the petition said.

The state run EESL’ move follows the government’s decision to restrict firms from countries with a shared land border from participating in bids for government procurement, without approval from competent authorities. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd had scrapped a consignment of Chinese smart meters, which were being procured by EESL, a joint venture set up by NTPC Ltd, Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd, Power Finance Corp. Ltd and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd.

A smart meter architecture requires a two-way communication network, control centre equipment and software applications, which enable near real-time gathering and transfer of energy usage details. The government is cautious about such equipment running the risk of being infected by a malware.

EESL’s smart meter programme plans to replace 250 million conventional meters and has inked agreements for there deployment with New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Andaman and Nicobar. This will help increase debt laden discoms’ annual revenues to Rs1.38 trillion. Besides, India’s proposed Rs3.5 trillion distribution reform scheme to cut electricity losses below 12% starts with smart meters.

