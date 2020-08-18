Delhi High Court dismisses 'PT Hexing' legal challenge

“They (PT. Hexing led consortium) have defaulted since last year. We have been writing to them.We have given extensions time and again. They are not in the position to execute the contract. As on date, they have only supplied 9980 meters. We have to integrate the smart meters. We have already annulled the contract. It is a comprehensive agreement," said Samdarshi Sanjay legal counsel for EESL during the course of hearing on Tuesday.