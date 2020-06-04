Delhi High Court disposes off plea seeking de-sealing of Delhi borders

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court on Thursday disposed off a petition seeking de-sealing of the Delhi Borders for allowing citizens living in NCR region to access medical facilities in Delhi.

The court also directed Delhi government to upload the order of 1 June on the government websites in a prominent manner and have it highlighted for easy access to citizens.

The court also took note of the Delhi government’s 1 June order where it stated that in case of a medical emergency, any person can apply for an e-pass to enter the city.

The plea filed by lawyer Kushagra had said those working in Delhi and residing in NCR like Noida and Gurugram or other states are deprived of their right to avail central government's medical facilities like AIIMS in Delhi.

"The order of the Delhi government is not only inhumane and illegal but authoritarian in nature. Instead of creating medical infrastructure and working to ensure medical facilities, it is sealing the borders and thereby stopping people from availing medical facilities in central government hospitals in Delhi," The plea reads.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court on Thursday asked officials from the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to evolve a common program/portal within a week to facilitate interstate movement in the national capital region (NCR).

The plea in the top court had challenged the restriction on movement in the NCR, where borders have been sealed by respective state governments to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

