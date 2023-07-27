Delhi HC slaps ₹1 lakh fine on restaurant associations for non-compliance of service charge directions

Delhi HC slaps ₹1 lakh fine on restaurant associations for non-compliance of service charge directions1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:41 PM IST
The issue of forceful collection of service charges has been a matter of concern for consumers, with numerous complaints being registered on the National Consumer Helpline
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court (HC) has imposed a fine of ₹1,00,000 on the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) to pay as costs for non-compliance of service charge directions issued on 12 April.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×