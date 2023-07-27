Delhi HC slaps 1 lakh fine on restaurant associations for non-compliance of service charge directions

The complaints have highlighted incidents of making the payment of service charges mandatory and portraying them as charges approved or levied by the government. Furthermore, consumers have alleged harassment by restaurant personnel, including bouncers, in cases where they resist paying the service charge. The charges have also been reported to be exorbitant, sometimes being referred to by other names such as ‘S/C.’, ‘SC’, ‘S.C.R.’, or ‘S. CHARGE’.