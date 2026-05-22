Delhi High Court grants 3-day interim bail to Umar Khalid

The Delhi High Court on Friday overturned a trial court's refusal, allowing activist and UAPA accused Umar Khalid a brief release from 1 to 3 June 2026 so he can be present during his mother's surgical procedure.

High Court Steps In After Trial Court Denial The Delhi High Court on Friday granted activist Umar Khalid three days of interim bail in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, ruling in his favour after a lower court had declined a similar application just days earlier. The relief, operative from 1 to 3 June, is specifically tied to his mother's scheduled surgery.

Khalid had moved the High Court on Thursday against an order passed by the trial court on 19 May, which had dismissed his plea seeking 15 days of interim release. That application had cited two grounds: attending the chehlum, the 40th-day mourning ritual for his late uncle, and caring for his mother ahead of her operation.

What the Trial Court Said -- and Why the High Court Disagreed The trial court, while dismissing Umar Khalid's earlier bail application, articulated a principled position on the nature of bail discretion. The court observed: "No doubt that on previous occasions, as mentioned by Counsel for the applicant, not only the applicant but other co-accused persons have been granted interim bail and they never flouted the conditions as imposed by the Court, but it doesn't mean that on every occasion whenever the accused seeks bail, the Court should grant the same. The Court has to consider every fresh application on its own merits and should allow the same only when the grounds are reasonable."

The trial court had further held that attending the chehlum of his deceased uncle was "not that necessary" and that other family members were available to attend to his mother.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi blames Congress for 'prolonged' detention of Umar Khalid

The High Court bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, however, took a narrower view of the grounds and found sufficient cause to grant relief limited to the period of the surgery.

Who Is Umar Khalid and What Is the Case Against Him Khalid, a former doctoral scholar and activist, has been in custody since September 2020. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as UAPA, for allegedly being one of the "masterminds" behind the February 2020 communal violence in the northeastern parts of Delhi.

The riots, which erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The violence remains one of the most serious incidents of urban communal conflict in India in recent decades.

The case being tried is what the Delhi Police's Special Cell has termed the "larger conspiracy" behind the riots, a distinct and more serious strand of the investigation that has ensnared several activists, politicians and community organisers.

Other Accused in the Larger Conspiracy Case Khalid is not the only prominent accused in the case. Activist Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, and former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain are among those booked in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy.

In September 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur denied bail to Imam, Khalid, Miran Haider, and other accused persons in the matter. The Supreme Court upheld that order in January 2026.

What Happens Next Umar Khalid's three-day interim bail is a limited and conditional relief, not a ruling on his substantive bail application, which has been pending before the courts for an extended period. His custody otherwise continues as the trial proceedings remain underway.