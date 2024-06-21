Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Delhi HC halts CM’s release, says ’trial court order will not be given effect till...’

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: The Delhi High Court on June 21 halted release of CM Arivnd Kejriwal after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Court challenging the trial court's bail order in a money laundering case linked to now-scrapped excise policy.

As per Bar and Bench report, the High Court stated that the trial court's will not be given effect until the HC hears the matter. The AAP national convenor was granted bail on June 20. The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal before granting him the relief -- he should not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses. The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation.

12.01 pm: Sanjay Singh says slams PM Modi after Delhi HC puts on hold trial court order on Kejriwal's bail AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a mockery of the justice system after the Delhi High Court put on hold the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Taking to X, Singh said in a post in Hindi, "Look at the hooliganism of the Modi government, the trial court's order has not yet come, even a copy of the order has not been received, so Modi's ED reached the High Court to challenge which order? What is happening in this country?

"Modi ji, why are you making a mockery of the justice system? The whole country is watching you?" the AAP MP said.

मोदी सरकार की गुंडागर्दी देखिए अभी ट्रायल कोर्ट का आदेश ही नही आया आदेश की कॉपी भी नही मिली तो मोदी की ED हाईकोर्ट में किस आदेश को चुनौती देने पहुँच गई?

क्या हो रहा है इस देश में?

न्यायव्यवस्था का मज़ाक़ क्यों बना रहे हो मोदी जी पूरा देश आपको देख रहा है? — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 21, 2024

10.30 am: Delhi HC agreed to take up ED plea Delhi High Court agreed to take up the ED plea seeking urgent hearing on its appeal challenging trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal.