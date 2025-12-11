Delhi High Court hears Salman Khan’s plea to protect his personality rights

The Delhi High Court on Thursday began hearing actor Salman Khan’s lawsuit seeking protection of his personality rights. The matter was taken up by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, with Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appearing for Salman Khan and submitting a compilation identifying the defendants.

Justice Arora referred to her earlier orders in the Ajay Devgn and NT Rama Rao matters, cautioning that plaintiffs must first approach social media intermediaries before seeking court intervention, According to Live Law report.

Justice Arora indicated that the same approach would apply here: Salman Khan would be directed to notify the platforms, and if objections persisted after one week, the court would consider issuing a composite order.

Advocate Sethi agreed to the direction but added that relief was still required against non-intermediary defendants—such as e-marketplaces and entities allegedly selling merchandise or exploiting Khan’s image without permission. The court sought further details on these parties before proceeding.

The Delhi High Court has become a key court for cases about personality rights. It has already given strong protection to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and creator Raj Shamani, recognising that only they can decide how their name, image or identity is used commercially.

The Court is also dealing with newer problems such as AI-generated videos, deepfakes and other edited content that can quickly distort someone’s image or reputation online. Judges have warned that these impersonations can seriously harm a person’s privacy and dignity.

At the same time, the Court has made it clear that genuine artistic work, satire, news reporting and commentary must continue to be protected, as long as they stay within constitutional limits.