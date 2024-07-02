Delhi HC issues notice in Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI in excise policy case

  • Delhi High Court issues notice in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest & remand by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case

Livemint
Updated03:01 PM IST
New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

Delhi High Court issues notice in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise policy case. 

A bench of justice Neena Bansal Krishna has sought CBIs response in the case.

“Issue notice. Notice on behalf of the CBI is accepted. Detailed reply be filed within 7 days. Rejoinder if any be filed within 2 days.“

Delhi high court commenced hearing on AAP leader Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and remand by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case on Tuesday.

 Arvind Kejriwal represented through senior advocate AM Singhvi says that there was no necessity or need to arrest the Delhi Chief Minister . Matter posted to July 17

Matter posted for July 17.

(More details awaited…)

