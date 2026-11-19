NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department cannot tax a Mauritius-based investor's gains from selling equity mutual-fund units by treating them as gains from the sale of the underlying Indian shares, the Delhi High Court has ruled. The judgment, in favour of Emerging India Focus Funds, settles a ₹593.48 crore tax dispute over the treatment of such gains under the India-Mauritius tax treaty.

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A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Renu Bhatnagar, in its 17 November judgment, rejected the department's argument that gains from mutual-fund units should be treated as gains from the sale of the Indian shares held by those funds.

The court held that the fund owned mutual-fund units, not shares in the Indian companies held by the mutual funds. Gains from selling those units, therefore, could not be treated as gains from selling shares under the India-Mauritius tax treaty.

“A unit holder of a mutual fund is, therefore, not a shareholder of the company. The unit holder only holds a unit in a fund which invests in shares or in any other securities,” the judgment notes.

Emerging India Focus Funds is a Mauritius-based company registered as a foreign institutional investor with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). It collects money from investors globally and invests it in Sebi-registered mutual funds.

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The tax dispute For assessment year 2022-23, Emerging India Focus Funds reported ₹593.48 crore in capital gains from selling units of equity-oriented mutual funds. It claimed the gains were not taxable in India under the India-Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

The Income Tax Department, however, argued that Emerging India Focus Funds had invested in mutual funds that put at least 65% of their money into Indian shares. When the fund sold its mutual-fund units at a profit, the department contended, the gains were linked to the Indian shares held by those funds.

The tax officer consequently treated 65% of the ₹593.48 crore gain, or ₹385.76 crore, as taxable in India.

The dispute then went to the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP), which reviews taxpayers' objections to proposed tax assessments. The DRP agreed with the department that the mutual-fund units could be treated like shares for this purpose.

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It went a step further, however, holding that the entire ₹593.48 crore gain, rather than ₹385.76 crore, was taxable in India.

Emerging India Focus Funds challenged the DRP's decision before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

In June 2025, the ITAT ruled in favour of the fund, holding that mutual-fund units are distinct from shares. It said gains from selling those units could not be taxed under the treaty provision dealing with gains from the sale of shares.

The Income Tax Department subsequently challenged the ITAT's decision before the Delhi High Court.

The high court upheld the tribunal's view, holding that the treaty specifically covers gains from the sale of shares. It does not permit the department to look through mutual-fund units to the shares held by the fund and treat the sale of units as a sale of those shares.

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India and Mauritius signed the DTAA in 1982, and it came into force in 1983. The treaty determines which country has the right to tax income and capital gains arising from cross-border investments.

Mauritius remains a major investment route into India. Between January 2000 and December 2025, it accounted for $185.21 billion, or 23.82% of India's cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows, making it the second-largest source after Singapore, according to government data.

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About the Author Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.