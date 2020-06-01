New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has notified rules to consolidate, unify and streamline the procedure relating to the use of videoconferencing in the courts. These rules shall be called the “High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2020.

The rules shall come into effect from 1 June, 2020.

It shall include all the major features of a court hearing such as appearances in the court, service of summons, examination of persons, showcasing of documents etc.

The rules state that video conferencing facilities may be used at all stages of judicial proceedings and proceedings conducted by the court.

All proceedings conducted by a court via video conferencing shall be judicial proceedings and all the courtesies and protocols applicable to a physical court shall apply to these virtual proceedings.

All relevant statutory provisions applicable to judicial proceedings including provisions of the CPC, CrPC, Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (Evidence Act), and Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), shall apply to proceedings conducted by video conferencing.

There shall be no unauthorised recording of the proceedings by any person or entity.

It has been stated that remote users shall ensure that their devices are free from malware.

It further added that the remote users and the Coordinator at the Remote Point shall ensure that the Remote Point is situated in a quiet location, is properly secured and has sufficient internet coverage.

Any unwarranted disturbance caused during video conferencing may if the Presiding Judge so directs render the proceedings non-est.

All participants’ cell phones shall remain switched off or in aeroplane mode during the proceedings.

