Delhi HC to give judgement on Celebi's security clearance order tomorrow: What we know

The Delhi High Court is expected to deliver its judgment on Celebi Aviation Holding's security clearance cancellation by the union government, tomorrow (July 7, Monday), according to a report by ANI.

Advertisement

The Turkey-based ground handling and cargo operations company challenged the central government's move to revoke its security clearance citing alleged national security concerns, after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Celebi's argument: ‘Against principles of natural justice’ In a hearing before the Delhi HC on May 21, Celebi argued that the Indian government's decision to scrap the company's security clearance after Turkey backed Pakistan in the conflict post Pahalgam, is “against the principles of natural justice”, and had affected its business operations in the country.

It added that business contracts with airports across India were being cancelled after the government last week scrapped the firm’s security clearance, citing national security risks. “Our business and contracts have been affected,” said senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi.

Advertisement

Further, the company's Indian unit asserted that it operates as an Indian company, with all employees being Indian nationals. “We are an Indian company, employees are Indian,” Celebi told the court, and urged it to quash the revocation of its security clearance, as per a Reuters report.

What has Indian government said? In his argument for the government, Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the HC on May 22 that the Centre has “plenary powers” i.e. absolute powers, when it comes to protecting the country’s national security.

“Plenary powers rest with the government to avoid any potential threat to the country. Ground handling companies have access to the entire airport and aircraft. Hence, the director general of BCAS can use his sui generis powers to eliminate the immediate threat,” Mehta stated.

Advertisement

He contended that the government is dealing with the most ‘delicate’ subject of civil aviation and national security and sovereignty of the nation.

Also Read | Supreme Court admin seeks removal of ex-CJI Chandrachud from official residence

Case background: Turkey's support for Pakistan, BCAS order… The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on 15 May withdrew the security clearance of Celebi’s Indian airport services arm, citing national security risks and halting its operations at nine airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The decision came amid growing demand for boycotting the firm headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey—a country that sided with Pakistan during escalated tensions with India.

After the furore, Celebi specifically addressed and refuted claims of a link to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s daughter, Sümeyye Erdoğan, clarifying that she has no ownership stake in the company and that shareholding is limited to Can and Canan Celebioglu, who each hold 17.5 per cent and have no political affiliations. Further, 65 per cent of the parent organisation is owned by international institutional investors, it said.

Advertisement