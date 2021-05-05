Delhi High Court pulls up Centre over oxygen crisis

The court said it was pained to see the attitude of the Centre towards the supply of oxygen to Delhi when even hospitals are reducing the number of beds due to the shortage in oxygen. “It pains us that aspect of supply of oxygen for treatment of covid patients in Delhi should be viewed from the way it has been done by the central government. We are facing the grim reality every day of people not able to secure oxygen beds, even ICU beds. Situation has come to this that hospitals have had to reduce beds offered by them because they are not able to service due to shortage of oxygen".