Delhi High Court receives bomb threat; email warns of recreating ‘1998 blasts today’ in Patna

The Delhi High Court was placed on high alert on Friday after receiving a bomb threat via email, prompting an abrupt suspension of court proceedings. According to officials, most benches rose suddenly following the threat, while security agencies were immediately deployed to assess the situation and secure the premises.

The Delhi High Court premises were evacuated following the bomb threat mail. DHCBA Vice President Sachin Puri told Hindustan Times that the Delhi HC’s main building has been cleared with no signs of a bomb. Judges have returned to their chamber. No judges have left the premises. It “seems to be a hoax,” he says.

Earlier one Delhi HC lawyer had told ANI, “We were asked by the security officials to vacate the court. The court proceedings have been stopped.” Another lawyer said, "A threat mail has circulated in which it is being said that the person is from ISIS...The content of the email is unclear...Police, bomb squad have reached the spot..."

Email Alleges Plot Linked to ISI and 1998 Blast Model The threat mail, allegedly sent by an individual identifying himself as Vijay Sharma to RG Arun Bhardwaj, made chilling claims of a terror conspiracy aimed at recreating the infamous 1998 bomb blasts.

The email read:

“A smart and dynamic young Shia Muslim by the name Dr. Shah Faesal has successfully made links with the Pakistan ISI cells in Combatore to recreate the 1998 blasts today in Patna.”

The message further accused political parties of engaging in dynastic politics and corruption, framing its narrative around communal and political tensions. It stated:

“See, the basic funda is, secular parties depend on allowing family dynasty politics and corruption to thrive in order to fight BJP/RSS. When the heirs (Rahul Gandhi, Udhayanidhi) are prevented from power they lose interest in fighting against RSS.”

The mail also provided a phone number and named an individual — Satyabama Sengottayan — allegedly connected to explosive devices and defusing codes.

Warning of Internal Conspiracy and Targeted Attack In a disturbing escalation, the email suggested that certain political heirs would be targeted to create a “new evolution of secular leadership.” It explicitly mentioned a planned acid attack on a Tamil Nadu political figure.

“We propose Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan to take over DMK and this week Inbanidhi Udhayandihi s/o Udhayanidhi Stalin will be acid burnt. The intelligence agencies won't have a clue that this is an inside job,” the mail read.

It further claimed that sleeper assets had been embedded within police forces since 2017, allegedly waiting for what the sender described as “Holy Friday.”

“The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-day Islamic Prayers.”

Security Agencies Launch Investigation Authorities confirmed that the threat has been taken seriously and multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been roped in to trace the source of the email and verify the claims.

The High Court premises have been cordoned off, and extensive checks are underway.