Delhi High Court rejects Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit over Aryan Khan's Netflix series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, over his alleged portrayal in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, holding that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain it, ANI reported.

The Court accordingly returned the suit to be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction.

"This Court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the plaint. The same is, therefore, returned to the plaintiff to be presented, if so advised, before a court of competent jurisdiction," the Court said, reported by PTI.

Wankhede, a former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, claimed that parts of the series were defamatory and could harm his reputation.

What is the matter? The Ba***ds of Bollywood series is produced by Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The lawsuit specifically targeted Episode 1, between 32:02 and 33:50, where a character, according to Wankhede, closely resembles him in appearance, behaviour, and mannerisms.

Wankhede said the series, written and directed by Aryan Khan, was orchestrated to target and malign him, PTI reported.

Wankhede filed a defamation suit against Red Chillies and Netflix, seeking ₹2 crore in damages, and requested that the amount be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Here's what Sameer Wankhede alleged In the lawsuit, Wankhede alleged that the series shows a character making an obscene gesture—raising the middle finger—after reciting the slogan “Satyamev Jayate,” a phrase featured in India’s National Emblem.

This act constitutes a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under law, it said.

The Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was created, co-written, and directed by Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan.

Wankhede arrested Aryan Khan during a 2021 Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) raid on a cruise ship. However, NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) cleared him and five others in 2022, saying no sufficient evidence was found against them.

